Maruti Suzuki Nexa Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 40,000 on Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and More

Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealers across India are offering great deals and discounts on its range of cars available in the market. The discounts are available both on petrol and diesel variants.

According to a report, the variants that are up for discount are Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, Ignis compact SUV, Ciaz premium sedan and XL-6 MUV.

- Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta

This vehicle is available at a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The offer also comes with exchange benefits of Rs 15,000. The dealers are giving a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on the variant, which makes it a total discount of Rs 30,000.

- Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma

The four-wheeler can be purchased at a discount of Rs 15,000. The exchange benefits of Rs 15,000 also comes with his variant. One can avail a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on the particular range.

- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

On Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 10,000 whereas on Ciaz Alpha there is no cash discount. Both variants come with exchange benefits worth Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The total discount offer goes up to 35,000 and 25,000 respectively.

Also Watch:

- Maruti Suzuki XL6

This comes with only exchange benefits worth 20,000. No cash discount or corporate discount is available on this particular model.