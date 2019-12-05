Maruti Suzuki Now Has 7 Cars in Top 10 Best Selling List of India

In light of the festive season, a handful of manufacturers managed to report positive growth in the month of October. However, as the festivities came to an end, manufacturers have resumed reporting declining sales in the month of November. While Maruti Suzuki too reported declining year-on-year growth, it managed to fixate on 7 places in the top 10 best-selling cars in India.

The Swift dominated the chart after Maruti Suzuki sold 19,314 units of the car in November. Trailing closely on the second position is the Nexa Baleno of which the company sold 18,047 units last month. Other models from the company’s portfolio that made into the list were the Alto, Wagon R, Vitara Brezza and the newly launched S-Presso Mini SUV.

The recently-launched S-Presso mini-SUV has evidently garnered a positive response after the company sold 10,634 models in its first month on sale in October. It was launched with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

Built on Maruti Suzuki's fifth-generation Heartect platform, it joins cars that include Swift, Dzire, WagonR and the Baleno. The interior of the S-Presso is mostly black and the dashboard sports body-coloured inserts. It also has a round centre console, inspired by sports watches. Finally, the interior houses a digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.