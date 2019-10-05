Maruti Suzuki Now Has 8 BS-VI Cars in Lineup, Sells Over 2 Lakh Units in 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has sold over 2 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles. The sales milestone has been achieved in six months of the launch of the first BS6 compliant vehicle. Maruti Suzuki launched its BS6 range with Alto 800 and Baleno, in April 2019, almost one year before the government stipulated timeline of April 2020. The complete range of Maruti Suzuki BS6 compliant petrol models now includes models such as Alto 800, Baleno, WagonR (1.2-litre), Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and the recently launched XL6 and S-Presso.

Commenting on the milestone, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank customers who have opted for our BS6 range of vehicles. We believe that mass adoption is one of the most important factors for the success of any new technology. Offering eight BS6 compliant petrol vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of the timeline, has helped us to reach this technology to a larger customer base.”

He added, “Early introduction of the BS6 range represents our commitment to Government of India’s vision for clean and green environment.” The BS6 compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. The BS6 compliant petrol vehicles can run on BS4 petrol also. The BS6 petrol cars from Maruti Suzuki have been extensively tested with BS4 fuel and there is no operational concern.

