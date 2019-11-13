Maruti Suzuki Now Has 8 Cars in Top 10 Best Selling List of India

Following a major slowdown in the industry that subsequently led to plummeting sales for over 11 months, three manufacturers in India reported growth while the rest continued the trend. Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and Renault were the only three manufacturers in India that reported positive growth in light of the festive season that just passed by.

India’s leading manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki saw a minuscule year-on-year growth of 2.4 per cent. The company clenched 8 positions out of the top-10 best-selling cars in the country. Maruti Suzuki’s models that made it to the top 10 included the likes of Dzire, Swift, Alto, Baleno, Wagon R, S-Presso, Brezza and Eeco.

The recently-launched S-Presso mini-SUV has evidently garnered a positive response after the company sold 10,634 models in its first month on sale.

It was launched with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

Built on Maruti Suzuki's fifth-generation Heartect platform, it joins cars that include Swift, Dzire, WagonR and the Baleno. The interior of the S-Presso is mostly black and the dashboard sports body-coloured inserts. It also has a round centre console, inspired by sports watches. Finally, the interior houses a digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, called 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. It also offers a number of accessories to choose from.

