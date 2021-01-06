Maruti Suzuki Now Offering Subscription with S-Cross, Wagon R, Ignis; EMIs Starts at Rs 12,722

After launching the its subscription services in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, Maruti Suzuki has added additional models including S-Cross, Ignis and WagonR under the existing offerings.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 12,722 for Wagon R Lxi and Rs 13,772 for Ignis Sigma in Delhi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers these cars in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in 8 cities. Other Maruti Suzuki cars offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe include – Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA.

The services allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24*7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure. The plan comes with tenure options of 24, 36, and 48 months, as per the customer’s choice.

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle,

or buy the car at market price.