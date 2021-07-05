CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maruti Suzuki Offering Discount of Upto Rs 54,000 on Selected Models Till July 31

Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)

The discounts have been made available on a range of cars starting from Alto to Swift and Eeco.

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on some of its models to boost the sales. The car making company has included cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts as a part of its offer for the month of July. The discounts have been made available on a range of cars starting from Alto to Swift and Eeco. The brand has not announced any concession in the price of its offering, Ertiga.

Here is a look at the break-up of discount on each vehicle:

Maruti Alto:

This is one of the most popular small cars across India. It is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The petrol engine model will be made available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the same for CNG engine model will be Rs 10,000.

Maruti Celerio and Celerio X:

Both these vehicles can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Unfortunately, there is no cash discount on either of the two cars.

Maruti Dzire:

The five-seater sedan can be purchased for an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Eeco:

The minivan is being made available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti S-Presso:

The petrol engine model of the car will be offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while the CNG model of the four wheeler can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Apart from this, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Maruti Swift:

The vehicle is being made available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The LXI model of the car is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, while the ZXI and ZXI+ variants will be available for a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. Swift VXI can be purchased after a cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Maruti Vitara Brezza:

Those planning to buy this vehicle will get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, cash discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti Wagon-R:

This is one of the most popular offerings of the brand. The petrol engine vehicle will be offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 while the CNG engine models will be available with a cash discount of Rs 5,000. Apart from these,there will also be a corporate discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively.

