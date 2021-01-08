Maruti Suzuki Offering Discounts on Select Cars in January, 2021

2021 has just started and Maruti Suzuki has alreadyintroduced a range of discounts on its various vehicles. The carmaker has done this to give a boost to its sales number atthe start of the year. Buyers must note that these discounts are being offered for January 2021.

Here is a list of cars that have been made available on discount according to GaadiWaadi.com.These discounts include cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Maruti Alto

This is perhaps one of the most common cars by the brandever since its launch. Currently, the hatchback is available for a cash discount of Rs.15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 and a a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4k.

Maruti S-Presso

Interested buyers can purchase this one at a cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs.20,000 each. Along with that,the person will also be eligible to avail a corporate discount up to Rs. 4,000. This micro-SUV was launched in India in September 2019.

Maruti Ertiga

The Ertiga is one of the value for money vehiclesoffered by Maruti Suzuki. In January, the car can be purchased at a corporate discount of up to Rs.4,000. This discount is only available on select variants and will also vary from dealer to dealer. No cash discount or exchange bonus will be offered on this four wheeler.

Maruti Dzire

The sedan offers a rather unimpressive cash discount of Rs.8,000. Corporate discount that is being offered on select variants of the vehicle is up to Rs.4,000. Brand, however, has made the offer lucrative with an exchange bonus of Rs.20,000.

Maruti Eeco

The van is being offered with a cashdiscount of Rs.10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs.20,000. Apart from that, the vehicle also offers a corporate discount up to Rs.4,000.

Maruti Swift

One of the most popular sedans in India from the carmaker isMaruti Swift. The vehicle is currently in its third generation and is soon expected to get a minor facelift in 2021.Buyers can get a good deal on the carwith acash discount of Rs.10,000, a corporate discount up to Rs.4,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs.20,000.

Maruti Celerio

The four-wheeler can be bought on a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs.20,000 each.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza was launched in 2016, and received a BS6-compliant petrol engine in 2020. The Vitara Brezza can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs.10,000, exchange bonus of Rs.20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs.4,000. The brand is also working on a next gen model of the vehicle,which most likely will be launched in 2022.

Maruti Wagon-R

This is one of the vehicles that does not need any introduction. The car, since its launch, has been an affordable four-wheeler and now it is being made available for a cash discount of Rs.8,000, exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs.4,000.