Maruti Suzuki Offering Hefty Discounts Upto Rs 52,000 on Various Models in February: Details Here

After a huge slump in sales in 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the auto industry is beginning to cope up. Different brands are coming up with different schemes and techniques to boost their sales. Maruti Suzuki too has announced a discount across its Arena dealerships in India. A report mentions that as a part of the discount scheme, the buyer will get benefits of up to Rs 52,000 on various cars this month.

Here is a look at the benefits that you will get on purchase of any of these cars by Maruti Suzuki in February 2021:

Swift:The customers willing to purchase this four wheeler in February 2021 can avail benefits worth up to Rs 42,000. What the buyers should also keep in mind is the fact that the car maker is also soon expected to launch the facelifted Swift in the coming months.

Alto:The small size four wheeler has been a hit in the market for the last two decades. The car’s biggest USPs continue to be its price and fuel efficiency. Those purchasing this vehicle in February itself will be able to avail to benefits worth Rs 37,000.

Dzire:The affordable sedan is being made available with benefits worth Rs 52,000. The Dzire had recently gotten a facelift with which the brand incorporated the frugal 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine and a new front-end design.

S-Presso:Peppy hatchback car packs in a spacious cabin and is majorly known for its design. This style first vehicle is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 52,000 this month.

Celerio:The car in the month of February will be made available with Rs 47,000 worth of benefits and Rs 20,000 cash discount and exchange bonus. One of the reasons why the car is much loved by people is because of an AMT option and a factory fit CNG kit.

Wagon-R:One of the most popular vehicles, the Wagon-R, comes with both manual and AMT gearbox. The small size car which is considered a rival to Hyundai Santro is being offered with benefits worth Rs 30,000.

Vitara Brezza:The fuel efficient SUV which comes with quite a lot of cabin space is available with benefits worth Rs 35,000. The car in terms of features is slightly lagging behind Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue which are available in the same price range.

Eeco:The spacious and economical to run car is powered by a 73hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine and also has the option of a CNG kit. The four wheeler has discounts up to Rs 37,000.