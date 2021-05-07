Maruti Suzuki Offering Massive Discounts on Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Swift in May; Details Here

Selected Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are giving hefty discounts across different models of the company. These benefits can be fetched at Maruti Suzuki's Nexa and Arena dealerships via exchange bonuses, corporate discounts as well as upfront cash discounts. We have listed down all the offers you can avail on various Maruti Suzuki cars in May 2021.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis of the company is featuring an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500. The Baleno model is available at a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a cash discount of up to Rs 12,500.

The Nexa chain of dealerships is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross model. The premium sedan, Ciaz is being sold with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, an upfront cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The XL6 variant of Ciaz, however, is being offered with only a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Arena

All models of the Maruti Suzuki's hatchback Swift are offering an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000.The Wagon R model by Maruti Suzuki is available at an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 8,000. The CNG versions of the model have received an added cash discount of Rs 5,000.

The entry-level Eeco model of the company is featuring an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000, according to carwale.com

The LXi trim of the hatchback is available with an extra cash discount of Rs 20,000 while the ZXI+ and ZXI variants of the popular Vitara Brezza are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The VXI and LXI versions of the model will feature a discount of Rs 10,000.

