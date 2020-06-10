Maruti Suzuki Offering Massive Discounts on Select Models in June: Check Offers Here

Hit hard by the COVID-19-induced lockdown, India’s largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has unveiled discount offers on its cars to boost sales. Consumers planning to buy four-wheelers in this month can avail the benefits through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena dealerships, reports suggest.

Here are the lists of cars available under the discount offer:

Maruti Celerio: Available in petrol and CNG fuel variants, the car is equipped with a manual or Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) gearbox option. The Celerio is BS6 compliant and is powered by a 998-cc engine. There is a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000.

Maruti Alto 800: Maruti is currently giving Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs 2,000 corporate bonus on Alto 800. The car is available in both petrol CNG fuel options.

Maruti S-Presso: A cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,000 corporate discount is available on the Maruti S-Presso. Buyer residing in Delhi-NCR region will get an extra Rs 5,000 discount.

Maruti Eeco: Since its launch, Eeco passenger van has gained massive popularity. It attracts a maximum cash discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000.

Maruti Dzire: Dzire’s both facelifted and pre-facelifted versions are currently available with offers. On purchasing the pre-facelift, consumers will get a cash discount of Rs 20,000, Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount worth Rs 3,000. Besides it, Maruti offers extra Rs 5,000 on pre-facelift models in Delhi-NCR region. The facelifted version has a cash discount of Rs 15,000 along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Swift: Equipped with BS6 compliant engine, the mid-size hatchback is now available with a petrol engine only. Maruti is currently is offering a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 3,000 on this car. Apart from it, Swift LXI model gets an additional offer of Rs 5,000 in the Delhi-NCR region.

Maruti WagonR: Customers buy this popular vehicle from the Maruti stable with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000.