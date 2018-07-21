English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maruti Suzuki Offers ECSTAR Products at its Arena Workshops in India

ECSTAR, the brand of high-performance engine oil and coolant and chemical products, was launched by Maruti Suzuki's parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan in 1984.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said that ECSTAR brand of lubricants, coolant and car care products will now be offered across its Arena workshops in the country. According to the company, ECSTAR was previously available at NEXA service workshops. The automobile manufacturer also introduced a new range of engine oil "0W16".

Just last month, Suzuki had taken the wraps off its small but tough SUV, the Jimny after unofficial images had been leaked online. Also in India, the top five highest selling car in June 2018 were all Maruti Suzuki cars. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire took the first spot with 24,465 units sold, the Swift was at second (beating the Alto) 17,291 units sold, followed by the Alto, Baleno and WagonR respectively.

"ECSTAR oil is a powerful lubricant that not only enhances the performance of vehicles, but its optimal lubricant formulation, also offers outstanding engine protection, which results into long life of the engine and improved fuel efficiency," said Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki Kenichi Ayukawa.

ECSTAR, the brand of high-performance engine oil and coolant and chemical products, was launched by Maruti Suzuki's parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan in 1984. In 2015, SMC promoted ECSTAR as a global brand of high-quality products. At present, the ECSTAR brand is widely marketed across Europe, USA, Mexico, Australia and South East Asia.

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
