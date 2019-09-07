Maruti Suzuki Offers Upto Rs 1.05 Lakh Discount on Vitara Brezza, Swift, Dzire, Eeco

With the current downturn in the Indian automobile sector refusing to subside, Maruti Suzuki, country's largest carmaker, is offering some attractive discounts and benefits on its cars being sold via Arena dealership chain. If you are planning to buy car/cars manufactured by Maruti Suzuki ahead of the festive season then here are the deals that the company is providing which you can avail at your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza which has dominated the compact-SUV roost, despite lacking a petrol engine option, as offered by most of its rivals, is now facing stiff competition from the recently launched Hyundai VENUE. Offered solely with Maruti’s tried-and-tested 1.3-litre diesel engine in its more powerful 90hp/200Nm state of tune, dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the Vitara Brezza, including a complimentary 5-year extended warranty. If a buyer is unwilling to go for extended warranty then, he/she can ask for equivalent cash benefits.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

For over three generations, the Dzire has long been a strong seller for Maruti Suzuki. For September 2019, Maruti is offering benefits worth up to Rs 90,000 on the compact sedan. The benefits are being offered on the diesel model and buyers are being offered a combination of cash benefits, exchange bonus and a complimentary 5-year extended warranty package (diesel only) or its cash equivalent in additional discounts. On the other hand, the petrol model on Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000 across all its variants. Maruti Suzuki Dzire is offered with the carmaker's tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines with both available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. The petrol unit has been upgraded to meet BS-VI emission norms, with the diesel set to meet the April 2020 deadline.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift has remained one of Maruti’s best sellers for many years. As with the Dzire, the Swift is offered with the choice of either Maruti’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre K-Series petrol or 1.3-litre diesel engine with both units offered with either a manual or AMT gearbox option. The diesel variants are being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 30,000 along with a complimentary extended warranty package (or equivalent cash discount if not selected) along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 20,000 (same for petrol) among others. The petrol variants, on the other hand, are being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 50,000 including an exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Alto K10

Considered to be Maruti’s long-standing best-seller both 800cc Alto and the 1.0-litre Alto K10 are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 70,000. Earlier this year, the Alto underwent a facelift which saw the engine be upgraded to meet BS-VI emission standard along with the car getting a cosmetic makeover and meeting the upcoming crash- and pedestrian safety regulations. The facelift also saw omission of the ‘800’ from the car’s name. Maruti is offering cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 20,000 on both the Alto siblings.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Considered to be a rival to Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago, the Celerio is a petrol-only model and is offered with Maruti's 1.0-litre K10 unit paired with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Celerio is being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Eeco was updated to meet the safety norms that came into effect earlier this year. The update saw the addition of mandatory safety kit including seat-belt reminders for the driver and co-driver, front airbags, ABS and a speed alert system. The Eeco is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 55,000 for the 7-seater and Rs 45,000 for the 5-seater variants.

Maruti Suzuki Omni

For a few months now, Maruti has stopped manufacturing the Omni. Maruti Suzuki dealers in September are offering discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on the Omni if they have units lying in inventory.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 25,000 across all variants of the Wagon R. Unlike its predecessor, the new Wagon R is offered with a choice of petrol engine options – the familiar 1.0-litre K10 unit and the new for the model BS6-compliant 1.2-litre K12 petrol unit. Buyers can additionally opt for a factory-fit CNG model based on the 1.0-litre model.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.