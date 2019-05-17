Maruti Suzuki Opens its 400th ARENA Showroom in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced that it recently inaugurated its 400th ARENA showrooms, in less than two years. This network now extends in 278 cities and towns in India.Commenting on the landmark, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We launched Maruti Suzuki ARENA with a strategy to transform our network and meet expectations of young, dynamic and evolved Indian customers. It is an important step in our journey of transformation. In less than two years, we have opened the 400th ARENA showroom. This transformation is built on continuous research, listening to the customer and anticipating future trends. The effort is to align with ever-evolving customer and offer experiences at par with global benchmarks.” Customers have the option to buy new vehicles from Maruti Suzuki’s three retail channels - ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. The Company’s total sales network has crossed 2,940 showrooms covering more than 1,860 towns and cities.Nearly 80 percent of car buyers in India research online before they decide on a purchase. At Maruti Suzuki ARENA, customers who register on the website can start their journey seamlessly in the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal. They can explore the entire product portfolio, through large interactive Product Vision touch screens placed at the showroom. A dedicated Personalization Zone with car configurators will enable customers to electronically customise cars by a mix and match of accessories.Technology will also assist the relationship managers who are equipped with tablets and can showcase easily the wide range of Maruti Suzuki products and variants to customers and compare. Information on the tab will help relationship managers to address customer queries comprehensively. All Maruti Suzuki showrooms across India will progressively adapt to the new ARENA to provide enhanced customer experience.