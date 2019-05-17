English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Opens its 400th ARENA Showroom in India
This ARENA network now extends in 278 cities and towns in India.
Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced that it recently inaugurated its 400th ARENA showrooms, in less than two years. This network now extends in 278 cities and towns in India.
Commenting on the landmark, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We launched Maruti Suzuki ARENA with a strategy to transform our network and meet expectations of young, dynamic and evolved Indian customers. It is an important step in our journey of transformation. In less than two years, we have opened the 400th ARENA showroom. This transformation is built on continuous research, listening to the customer and anticipating future trends. The effort is to align with ever-evolving customer and offer experiences at par with global benchmarks.” Customers have the option to buy new vehicles from Maruti Suzuki’s three retail channels - ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. The Company’s total sales network has crossed 2,940 showrooms covering more than 1,860 towns and cities.
Nearly 80 percent of car buyers in India research online before they decide on a purchase. At Maruti Suzuki ARENA, customers who register on the website can start their journey seamlessly in the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal. They can explore the entire product portfolio, through large interactive Product Vision touch screens placed at the showroom. A dedicated Personalization Zone with car configurators will enable customers to electronically customise cars by a mix and match of accessories.
Technology will also assist the relationship managers who are equipped with tablets and can showcase easily the wide range of Maruti Suzuki products and variants to customers and compare. Information on the tab will help relationship managers to address customer queries comprehensively. All Maruti Suzuki showrooms across India will progressively adapt to the new ARENA to provide enhanced customer experience.
Commenting on the landmark, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We launched Maruti Suzuki ARENA with a strategy to transform our network and meet expectations of young, dynamic and evolved Indian customers. It is an important step in our journey of transformation. In less than two years, we have opened the 400th ARENA showroom. This transformation is built on continuous research, listening to the customer and anticipating future trends. The effort is to align with ever-evolving customer and offer experiences at par with global benchmarks.” Customers have the option to buy new vehicles from Maruti Suzuki’s three retail channels - ARENA, NEXA and Commercial. The Company’s total sales network has crossed 2,940 showrooms covering more than 1,860 towns and cities.
Nearly 80 percent of car buyers in India research online before they decide on a purchase. At Maruti Suzuki ARENA, customers who register on the website can start their journey seamlessly in the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal. They can explore the entire product portfolio, through large interactive Product Vision touch screens placed at the showroom. A dedicated Personalization Zone with car configurators will enable customers to electronically customise cars by a mix and match of accessories.
Technology will also assist the relationship managers who are equipped with tablets and can showcase easily the wide range of Maruti Suzuki products and variants to customers and compare. Information on the tab will help relationship managers to address customer queries comprehensively. All Maruti Suzuki showrooms across India will progressively adapt to the new ARENA to provide enhanced customer experience.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Ganguly, Manjrekar Named in ICC’s Commentary Panel
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Winner to Pocket Highest-ever $10 Million Prize Pot
- For Me, Nationalism is Spiritual and Inclusive, Kangana Ranaut Says at Cannes
- Deepika Padukone Leads the Drama on Cannes Red Carpet With Her Bold Look
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results