Maruti Suzuki Partners With Delhi Police to Set up Automated Traffic Violation Detection Systems

After the implementation of Automated Red Light Violation Detection (ARLVD) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS), Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Delhi Police have partnered for the execution of the second phase of this project.

In phase II of the Traffic Safety Management System (TSMS), Maruti Suzuki has executed the radar and camera project at three additional junctions. These dense vehicular movement junctions are main ITO, Naraina (on Ring Road) and Rao Tula Ram Marg-Outer Ring Road intersection in South Delhi.

Dedicating the second phase of the TSMS project to city residents, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “After the successful implementation of first phase of TSMS project, we are strengthening our efforts with the second phase. In the past one year, it has been observed that TSMS has brought in positive behavioral change among the motorists. They have become more conscious and aware about speed limit and respecting red light. The implementation of the second phase at these heavy density traffic junctions in Delhi will help bring down violation of traffic rules and make Delhi roads safer.”

Also Watch:

Mr Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner (Traffic) Delhi Police, appreciated the efforts of Maruti Suzuki in collaborating with his team and implementing a technically-sound enforcement system. Mr Hassan said, “Since its launch in end-February 2019, the system has been able to capture a whopping 2,728,958 confirmed instances of traffic rule violations at junctions till July 31, 2020. The system definitely instils sense of discipline and regard amongst motorists for traffic rules and acts as an effective deterrent against rule violation.”

The system automatically encrypts and transfers the data of violation to the centralized server at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters. The system facilitates the generation of e-challans along with photo evidence and sends it to the violators through SMS. The system is also capable of doing data-analytics and generates trend reports to monitor system-effectiveness and efficiency. The system is capable of 24x7 operations and will specially benefit road users at night.