Maruti Suzuki Partners With Microsoft to Introduce HAMS Technology for Driver Training

Maruti Suzuki India in collaboration with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking driver’s license. The technology - HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety) - has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand. The technology is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with State Governments to set up an Automated Driving Test Centres. These centres are equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check the driving skills of the applicants and replace manual assessment of candidates.

It takes only 10 minutes to complete the test and generate the report. The average pass rate now stands at 54 percent as compared to over 90 percent in the earlier manual testing mode. The feedback from the candidates, including those who fail the test, has been positive. The candidates appreciate the objectivity and transparency of the entire process.

Speaking on the deployment of latest technology for driver training, Mr. Ajay Kumar Tomer, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki started its driving training initiative in 2000. We have cumulatively trained over 3.4 million drivers nationally. Efficient testing of candidates seeking driver’s license is an important step towards imparting good driving behaviour. Use of latest technologies help bring transparency. HAMS, developed in partnership with Microsoft Research India, is an important tool to modernize the driving license test in our country. Starting with ADTC Dehradun, this technology will be introduced in more centres across several States.”

Explaining the benefits to citizens, Mr Shailesh Bagauli, IAS, Secretary, Department of Transport, Government of Uttarakhand, said, “The Government of Uttarakhand is very proud to start this state-of-the-art initiative, where we are using mobile phone-based technology to conduct driver testing. We are delighted to partner with Microsoft and IDTR in this initiative. I am sure we will be able to deliver services in a transparent manner to our citizens.”