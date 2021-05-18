Maruti Suzuki Partners With Zydus Group to Start Multispeciality Hospital in Sitapur, Ahmedabad

Maruti Suzuki India Limited in partnership with Zydus Hospitals announces the start of a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad District of Gujarat. With a total capital expenditure of Rs 126 crores, the hospital has been 100% funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki. The hospital will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. The hospital is also assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients and strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare – Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid care facility to help fight the pandemic. We would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Gujarat and the Government authorities of Ahmedabad District for their support in this project.”

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds basis the demand. The infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super specialization services.

Notable features of the facility include 24×7 super specialization hospital offering services such as emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilisation in life-threatening conditions, mother & childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and general medicine. It will have integrated residential facility with 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for staff employed in managing operations of the hospital. It has facilities like a gymnasium, cafeteria, shops, library and garden for the staff.

