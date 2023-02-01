Maruti Suzuki Pending Bookings Cross 4 Lakh Mark, Jimny Leads the Charge

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has witnessed its pending orders surge to around 4.05 lakh units this month. The increase in pending orders has been accelerated by the two newly introduced SUVs namely Jimny and Fronx. Both these SUVs were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this month.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has recorded around 1,000 bookings per day while the booking rate for the Fronx is around 300 units per day, according to Maruti Suzuki. So far, over 11,000 orders for the Jimny 5-door have been received. Reportedly, Maruti Suzuki’s pending orders stood at about 3,63,000 vehicles, at the end of December 2022.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 4×2 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny - Price, Dimensions, Features, Engine Specs and More

Maruti Suzuki’s large pending order can be attributed to the global shortage of semi-conductor chips. With the improvement in semiconductor supplies, the number of pending orders should certainly come down. Maruti Suzuki has not announced the prices of either the Jimny or the Fronx. But, it is believed that these cars are set to hit the market in the next few months.

The Jimny 5-door made its global debut at Auto Expo 2023. India will be the first market for this model. The India-specific Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is an off-roader at heart and shares a lot with the shorter 3-door model sold overseas. It boasts of an impressive road presence due to design elements like - upright pillars, circular headlamps, slatted grille, chunky off-road tyres and flared wheel arches. The Jimny 5-door will come with 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 195/80 section tyres.

The highly-anticipated SUV will be powered by Maruti’s K15B engine that comes with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. This engine churns out 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque.

Read all the Latest Auto News here