AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki Permitted to Operate Manesar Plant by Gurugram Administration on Single-Shift Basis

Image for Representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Image for Representation. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The Gurugram district administration allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696 people.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Share this:

The Haryana government on Wednesday granted permission to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility, but the company said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell it, "which is not possible at this point of time". The Gurugram district administration allowed the auto major to run the facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696.

Permission is hereby granted to Maruti Suzuki India, Manesar to operate the establishment during the lockdown period, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said in an order dated Tuesday. The district administration also gave permission to operate 50 vehicles. "No other manufacturing/service activity is permitted in the unit other than those approved under the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India during the said lockdown period, else strict action will be taken and you will be responsible for the same," the order said.

When contacted over the matter, MSI Chairman RC Bhargava told PTI, "We will start operations whenever we can maintain continuous production and sell it, which is not possible at this point of time."

MSI's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since March 22.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20. Besides, manufacturing, industrial units with access control in special economic zones (SEZs), export-oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships have also been allowed to function.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,707,412

    +50,903*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,573,143

    +94,509*

  • Cured/Discharged

    688,129

    +36,393*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,602

    +7,213*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres