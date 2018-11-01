Maruti Suzuki Posts Marginal Increase in October Sales

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a marginal increase in sales at 1,46,766 units in October. The company had sold 1,46,446 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 1.5 per cent at 1,38,100 units last month as against 1,36,000 units in the year-ago month, it added. Sales of minicars comprising Alto and Wagon R were at 32,835 units, up 1.1 per cent compared to 32,490 units in October last year.Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were up 3.7 per cent at 64,789 units as against 62,480 units in October last year, the company said. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,892 units as compared to 4,107 units in the same month a year ago.However, utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were down 11.2 per cent at 20,764 units as compared to 23,382 units in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in October were down by 17 per cent at 8,666 units as against 10,446 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.