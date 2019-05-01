Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Posts Sharp Drop in April Car Sales, Read Category-wise Breakdown Here

This is one of the steepest sales declines Maruti Suzuki India has seen in recent times and may not augur well for the share price when the stock markets open tomorrow.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki reported a nearly 19% decline in its monthly domestic sales for April. This is one of the steepest sales decline the automaker has seen in recent times and may not augur well for the share price when the stock markets open tomorrow.

Maruti Suzuki sold 134,068 units in the domestic car market last month, down 18.7% compared with 164,978 units in April 2018. Total sales including exports fell 17.2% to 143,245 units in April against 172,986 units in the same month last year.

While announcing April sales number, Maruti also added a new sales category (other than domestic sales and exports) called ‘sales to other OEM’ (original equipment manufacturers). According to reports, that category refers to the sale of recently-introduced Glanza to Toyota. So one can assume, as per the latest Maruti April sales report, as many as 364 units of Glanza have been dispatched to Toyota dealers across India last month.

Category-wise details of Maruti Suzuki’s sales in April:

-- Sales of the mini passenger vehicle segment, which includes Alto and Old Wagon-R, fell 39.8% to 22,766 units.

-- Sales of Maruti’s most-popular compact passenger vehicle segment, which includes New Wagon-R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 13.9% to 72,146 units.

-- Sales of Ciaz, which is currently the only car in Maruti’s mid-sized segment, fell 45.5% to 2,789 units.

-- Sales of vans (Omni and Eeco) fell 26.7% to 11,649 units.

-- The only passenger car segment to have shown sales growth was the utility vehicles segment, which includes Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and the now-discontinued Gypsy. The segment showed a growth of 5.9% in sales to 22,035 units.

-- Sales of Maruti Suzuki’s light commercial vehicle Super Carry rose 50.2% to 2,319 units.

-- Maruti Suzuki’s export sales improved 14.6% to 9,177 units last month from 8,008 in April 2018.
