1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Recalls 63,493 Units of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 Due to Faulty Motor Generator Unit

Starting December 6, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Recalls 63,493 Units of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 Due to Faulty Motor Generator Unit
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 63,493 units of petrol smart hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 models to rectify faulty motor generator unit (MGU). "The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU)," MSI said in a statement.

A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier, it added. The vehicles were manufactured between January 1, 2019 to November 21, 2019. "In the interest of its customers, the company has decided to proactively recall the vehicles for inspection and those found ok will be released immediately," MSI said.

Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost, it added. Starting December 6, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, the country's largest car maker said. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK


