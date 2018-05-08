Maruti Suzuki India Undertakes Service Campaign for All-New Swift and Baleno Over Possible Faulty Brake Vacuum Hose

India’s largest car manufacturer (volume wise), Maruti Suzuki is recalling the all-new 2018 Swift and Baleno hatchback over possible fault in the brake vacuum hose. As per a statement by the company, "Maruti Suzuki India Limited will undertake a Service Campaign for new Swift and Baleno models to inspect for a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose.”Around 52,686 new Swift and Baleno vehicles manufactured between 1st December 2017 and 16th March 2018 will be covered in this campaign. Starting 14th May 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this service campaign will be contacted by dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.Service Campaigns are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may potentially cause inconvenience to customers. The inspection and replacement will be done free of cost for the customer.Customers of new Swift and Baleno are requested to fill in the chassis number (MBH followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) here. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.Both Swift and Baleno are amongst the most selling hatchbacks of the country and are powered by same 1.2-litre K series petrol engine and a 1.3-litre DDiS DOHC engine. The petrol engine produces 84PS/115Nm and on the other hand diesel engine produces 75PS/190Nm.