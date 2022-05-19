Maruti Suzuki Receives Land Allotment in Haryana for 800 Acre Manufacturing Plant

In yet another major push for Haryana’s growth in the automobile sector, the state government on Thursday signed an agreement for the allotment of land parcels to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd, in which the third manufacturing facility of the automobile major will come up in industrial town Kharkhoda. Accordingly, 800 acres and 100-acre land were allotted to these companies at Kharkhoda, respectively. The capital outlay for this facility is estimated at around Rs 18,000 crore.

The Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Kharkhoda, where Maruti Suzuki will be setting up its project, is an integrated industrial township with world-class infrastructure, being developed over an area of approximately 3,217 acres. It is strategically located on the Delhi-Haryana border, adjoining the western peripheral (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and State Highway 18. The IMT has abundant water and power supply from the NCR canal and the electricity utilities.

Due to its proximity to Delhi and direct connectivity with Delhi Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, and Sonipat via the KMP Expressway, Kharkhoda IMT is expected to emerge as the next node for industrial development in Haryana. The new facility has the potential to generate employment for 11,000 to 13,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons.

Notably, after setting up its first car plant at Gurugram in 1983, Maruti has steadily expanded its manufacturing footprint in Haryana by setting up a production facility at Manesar and a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Rohtak.

The two plants in Haryana – Gurugram and Manesar – together roll out around 15.5 lakh units annually.

Notably, the automaker forayed into the state in 1983, and Thursday’s event also celebrated the four decades of the Haryana-Japan business relationship. The automaker already has two manufacturing facilities in Haryana. The third facility will have a production capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum and is expected to be commissioned by 2025.

