1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Reduces Prices on Cars by upto Rs 5000 After Corporate Tax Reduction

This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the Company’s vehicle range.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire. (Image: Siddarth Safaya/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced to proactively and voluntarily share the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers.

The Company has decided to reduce the price of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom price). These popular models include all variants of: Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

The new prices will be applicable from 25th September 2019, across the country. This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the Company’s vehicle range. The company is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition especially for the entry-level customers.

Earlier this month, the Indian automaker announced attractive discounts and offers across its range. The upcoming festive season holds a lot of importance for the Indian automotive market as almost every automaker is betting on it to revive the sales across segments, which has been seeing a continuous decline since almost a year.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
