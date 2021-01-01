Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Percent Growth in December 2020 Sales, Retails 1.6 Lakh Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India's largest car maker by volume today shared its December 2020 sales figures. Maruti posted total sales of 160,226 units in December 2020, registering a growth of 20.2% over December 2019. The company sold 1,33,296 units in the same period last year. Total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 9,938 units in December 2020.

Company registered a growth of 14.6 percent in domestic passenger sales and sold 1,22,784 cars in December 2019. The exports also rose by 31.4 percent, as company sold 7,561 vehicles in December 2019.

With total sales of 495,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21) the Company registered a growth of 13.4% over the same period previous year.

In terms of segment wise sales, the van segment saw the biggest jump with cars like Omni and Eeco, otherwise used mostly for commercial purposes registered a massive 46.9 percent sales. A total of 11,215 units were sold of both the cars as against 7,634 units sold in 2019.

Not just these two vehicles, the commercial vehicle division with Super Carry LCV registered a huge 259.9 percent growth. 5,726 units were retailed last month as against 1,591 vehicles sold in December 2019.

Among the biggest losers, the sedan segment saw a dip of 28.9 percent. Maruti Suzuki sold only 1,270 units in December 2020 as against 1,786 units retailed in December 2019.