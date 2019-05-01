English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Reports 19.6 Percent Dip in April Sales, Posts Glanza Numbers As Own
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 17.2 per cent decline in sales at 1,43,245 units in April, including both domestic and export sales.
Maruti Suzuki logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India reported a 17.2 per cent decline in sales at 1,43,245 units in April. This 17.2 percent dip is for both domestic as well as export vehicles, including Super Carry LCV. If only the passenger vehicles sales are considered in the domestic market, the dip is 19.6 percent. The company had sold 1,72,986 units in April last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 18.7 per cent at 1,34,068 units last month as against 1,64,978 units in the year-ago month, it added. Sales of minicars comprising Alto were at 22,766 units as compared to 37,794 units in April last year, down 39.8 per cent.
Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 13.9 per cent at 72,146 units as against 83,834 units in April last year, the company said. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 2,789 units as compared to 5,116 units in the same month a year ago.
Utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga were up 5.9 per cent at 22,035 units as compared to 20,804 units in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in April were up by 14.6 per cent at 9,177 units as against 8,008 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
