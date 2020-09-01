Maruti Suzuki Reports 22 Percent Domestic Sales Growth as Entry-Level Cars Become More Popular

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3% over July 2020 and a 17.1% over August 2019. Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3% over August 2019.

However, in terms of domestic passenger car sales, Maruti Suzuki reported a 21.7 percent growth as compared to same period last year. When compared with the April-August period in 2019, the sales dropped a massive 50.1 percent.

Bifurcating the data further, segments like mini hatchback, or entry-level cars recorded the maximum growth of 94.7 percent as compared to same period last year. The segment comprises cars like the Alto and S-Presso.

On the other hand, mid-size segment that includes the Ciaz sedan was the only segment that suffered a decline and reported 23.4 percent decline, highlighting the decreasing popularity of sedans in India. Only 1,223 units were sold in comparison to the 1,596 units that were sold in August 2019.

The utility vehicle segment in India, which is one of the most popular segment in India showed promising results with the combined sales of models including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 showed a 13.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

There's also an increase in the Light commercial vehicle segment that includes the Super Carry and reported a 47.4 per cent increase in sales after selling 2,292 units last month as against the 1,555 units it sold in the same month last year.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,16,704 units in the domestic market in August 2020 as compared to the 97,061 units it sold in August 2019, reporting an increase of 20.2 per cent.