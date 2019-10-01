Maruti Suzuki Reports 24% Dip in Sales in September, Exports Down by 17.8%

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on October 1, reported a 24.4 per cent decline in sales at 1,22,640 units in September. The company had sold 1,62,290 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 26.7 per cent at 1,12,500 units last month as against 1,53,550 units in September 2018, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 20,085 units as compared to 34,971 units in the same month last year, down 42.6 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 22.7 per cent at 57,179 units as against 74,011 cars in September last year. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,715 units as compared to 6,246 units earlier. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined marginally at 21,526 units as compared to 21,639 in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in September were down by 17.8 per cent at 7,188 units as against 8,740 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

