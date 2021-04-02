Maruti Suzuki Reports Massive 99.31 Percent Overall Year-on-Year Growth in March Due to Base Effect

Base effect accelerated the sales growth of automobile major Maruti Suzuki in March 2021. Accordingly, the company on Thursday reported a growth of 99.31 per cent in its overall sales during March 2021 on a year-on-year basis. The firm sold 167,014 units of vehicles last month, against 83,792 units sold in March 2020. On a sequential basis, the company sold 164,469 units of vehicles in February 2021. “Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 167,014 units in March 2021, consisting of domestic sales (Passenger Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle) of 149,518 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,899 units and exports of 11,597 units," the company said in a statement.

“Domestic Sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48 per cent due to Covid related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels."

In terms of fiscal year, the company reported a fall of 6.7 per cent in FY21 sales to 1,457,861 units from 1,563,297 units sold during the previous financial year.

“For the full financial year 2020-21, the company posted a total sales of 1,457,861 units, which is 6.7 per cent lower than FY 2019-20."

“Total sales in the year include domestic sales of 1,323,396 units, sales to other OEMs of 38,326 units and exports of 96,139 units."