Maruti Suzuki Reports Sale of 1,59,691 Units in April Amidst Second Wave of Covid-19 in India

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a total sales of 159,691 units in April 2021. According to the company, total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,151 units, sales to other OEMs at 5,303 units and exports of 17,237 units. The company had sold 632 vehicles during April 2020 and 143,245 units in 2019.

“Since April 2020 had lockdown due to Covid-19 and almost zero sales, a comparison with April 2020 doesn’t have any meaning," the company said in a statement.

In March, base effect accelerated the sales growth of MSI. Accordingly, the company reported a growth of 99.31 per cent in its overall sales during March 2021 on a year-on-year basis. The firm sold 167,014 units of vehicles last month, against 83,792 units sold in March 2020. On a sequential basis, the company sold 164,469 units of vehicles in February 2021. “Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 167,014 units in March 2021, consisting of domestic sales (Passenger Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle) of 149,518 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,899 units and exports of 11,597 units," the company said in a statement.

In terms of fiscal year, the company reported a fall of 6.7 per cent in FY21 sales to 1,457,861 units from 1,563,297 units sold during the previous financial year. Domestic Sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48 per cent due to Covid related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels.

