Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS-VI Petrol Listed on Official Website, to be Launched Soon

Maruti Suzuki has now listed the S-Cross petrol on its website hinting at a near-date launch. The MY2020 S-Cross will be powered by a BS-VI petrol engine alongside a mild-hybrid tech. The car could be launched once the 10-day grace period to sell the remaining BS-IV stock ends.

The current model is priced between Rs 8.81 lakh and Rs 11.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new BS-VI version is expected to carry a slightly premium price tag. In its current state, the S-Cross is available with a 1.3-litre BS4 turbo-diesel engine capable of 75PS of power and 200Nm of torque.

Powering the new version will be the same 1,5-litre petrol unit that powers the likes of Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga. The larger displacement will result in more power rated at 105PS and 138Nm of torque.

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Maruti Suzuki reported a year-on-year decline of 47 per cent in March. The manufacturer was among a majority of others which reported critically declining sales due to production halts and closed dealerships.

The carmaker sold 158,076 units last year but said the numbers were not comparable as the company had to suspend operations from March 22, in line with the government's order.