Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Delisted from Nexa Website, Sparks Discontinuation Rumours

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been taken off from the official NEXA website, indicating that it has been silently discontinued in the Indian market. Post this new development, the NEXA line-up now comprises of five vehicles namely Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara. It was almost apparent after the launch of the Grand Vitara that it will replace the S-Cross as Maruti Suzuki’s new flagship offering in India.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was first launched six years back in 2015. Initially available with 1.6L and 1.3L diesel engines, it was poised against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. Though the company was quick to axe the 1.6L diesel motor in 2017. The present model of the S-Cross was offered with a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine.

It was already clear post Grand Vitara’s launch that the S-Cross will not be continued in India but a formal announcement regarding the same was expected from Maruti Suzuki. However, the company decided to silently phase out the crossover model from its portfolio in the domestic market.

As for Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it is retailed with a couple of engines in the form of the tried-and-trusted 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol unit and a new 1.5L strong-hybrid setup. The SUV is the only vehicle in the brand’s arsenal to come with a 4×4 drive system.

