Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Bookings Open for Rs 11,000 in India, Launch on August 5

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the upcoming S-Cross Petrol for Rs 11,000 in India. The car will now be powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 petrol engine and equipped with next-generation Smart Hybrid technology.

Customers can book the car both online and at the nearest NEXA showroom. As against the outgoing version, the new S-Cross offers a host of features including a new infotainment system.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “S-Cross enjoys a special place in the NEXA portfolio as its flagship product and has been appreciated by over 1.25 lakh customers for its premium interiors, stylish and masculine design. We are delighted to announce the commencement of bookings for the S-Cross Petrol. With our relentless innovations, we are optimistic that the S-Cross Petrol will be yet another testament to our customer’s confidence and trust.”

Also Watch:

Tested at Maruti Suzuki’s world-class Rohtak R&D facility, the S-Cross Petrol is compliant with advanced safety norms including frontal offset crash, side-impact and pedestrian safety.

The current model has priced between Rs 8.81 lakh and Rs 11.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new BS-VI version is expected to carry a slightly premium price tag. In its current state, the S-Cross is available with a 1.3-litre BS4 turbo-diesel engine capable of 75PS of power and 200Nm of torque.