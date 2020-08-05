Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 8.39 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Cross Petrol at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The car is now be powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series BS6 petrol engine and equipped with next-generation Smart Hybrid technology. The Sigma variant kicks things off at the aforementioned price which goes up to Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha AT variant.

Additional features in the car come with a SmartPlay studio with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system connects to the cloud along with live traffic updates, voice recognition and access to curated online content through AHA radio via the Smartplay Studio App. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

The new S-Cross petrol is equipped with the next generation Smart Hybrid system with li-ion dual battery system offering improved fuel efficiency, idle start-stop, torque assists functions and brake energy regeneration in addition to providing optimal acceleration and performance.

The all-new S-Cross Petrol comes with safety features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat restraint system.

Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our NEXA

portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on NEXA’s values of ‘Create. Inspire.’, the new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance. This is complemented by a dominating and

authoritative design language along with feature-rich interiors. Appealing to the customers who strive for adventure and performance, the launch of the powerful all new S-Cross with 1.5 litre petrol engine and automatic variant will offer customers a delightful experience."