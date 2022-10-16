Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched at Rs 5.90 Lakh, Delivers 32.73 km/kg Mileage

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso CNG at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. Available in two variants namely LXI and VXI, it is the 10th Maruti Suzuki model to come with factory-fitted S-CNG technology.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG draws power from the next-gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which churns out top power of 56 bhp at 5,300 rpm and peak torque of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm in CNG mode. The power and torque output is nearly 9 bhp and 7 Nm, respectively, lower than the petrol version of the hatchback. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while it returns a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched in India; Details Inside

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Mr.Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units.” The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

The S-Presso CNG has been conceptualized, designed and developed at the Maruti Suzuki Research & Development facility. The suspension setup has been re-calibrated for the updated powertrain. Identical to every Maruti Suzuki CNG model, it is fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU).

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here