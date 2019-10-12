Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Crosses 10,000 Bookings in Just 11 Days

Barely launched 11 days back, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has already received 10,000 bookings. This proves the popularity and pricing of the Maruti Suzuki car, which is the first small vehicle launch for Maruti in over a decade. With a tall, upright stance, commendable ground clearance and a bold design that emulates the characteristics of an SUV, prices for the S-Presso start at Rs 3.69 lakh and go up to Rs 4.94 lakh (ex-showroom price, Delhi).

WATCH OUR REVIEW OF THE MARUTI SUZUKI S-PRESSO

The new Mini SUV from Maruti's stable has the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

Built on Maruti Suzuki's fifth-generation Heartect platform, it joins cars that include Swift, Dzire, WagonR and the Baleno.

The interior of the S-Presso is mostly black and the dashboard sports body-coloured inserts. It also has a round centre console, inspired by sports watches. Finally, the interior houses a digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, called 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. It also offers a number of accessories to choose from.

