Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Crosses 10,000 Bookings in Just 11 Days
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has garnered over 10,000 bookings within 11 days of its launch, that’s almost 1,000 units per day!
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Barely launched 11 days back, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has already received 10,000 bookings. This proves the popularity and pricing of the Maruti Suzuki car, which is the first small vehicle launch for Maruti in over a decade. With a tall, upright stance, commendable ground clearance and a bold design that emulates the characteristics of an SUV, prices for the S-Presso start at Rs 3.69 lakh and go up to Rs 4.94 lakh (ex-showroom price, Delhi).
WATCH OUR REVIEW OF THE MARUTI SUZUKI S-PRESSO
The new Mini SUV from Maruti's stable has the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.
Built on Maruti Suzuki's fifth-generation Heartect platform, it joins cars that include Swift, Dzire, WagonR and the Baleno.
The interior of the S-Presso is mostly black and the dashboard sports body-coloured inserts. It also has a round centre console, inspired by sports watches. Finally, the interior houses a digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.
For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, called 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. It also offers a number of accessories to choose from.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Lionel Messi Does Not Like Being Called 'God' by Fans
- Bigg Boss 13: Who will Get evicted from the House this Week? Vote Here
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- Shanghai Masters Has the Youngest Masters 1000 Semi-final Line-up in 12 Years
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference