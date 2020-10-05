Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Crosses 75,000 Unit Sales Within One Year of Launch

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its entry-level small car S-Presso has crossed the 75,000 unit sales milestone in the first year of its launch. Built on Maruti Suzuki's fifth-generation Heartect platform, the hatchback joins cars that include Swift, Dzire, WagonR and the Baleno.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment-first features like a dynamic centre console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control." In line with the aspirations of young people, S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features, he added.

The new Mini SUV from Maruti's stable has the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

The interior of the S-Presso is mostly black and the dashboard sports body-coloured inserts. It also has a round centre console, inspired by sports watches. Finally, the interior houses a digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, called 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. It also offers a number of accessories to choose from.