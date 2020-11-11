Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Hatchback Scores Zero Star in Global NCAP Safety Crash Test

In a series of recent safety tests done by NCAP, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to earn any stars. The test was conducted on three Made-in-India cars where the Hyundai Grand i10 secored three stars and Kia Seltos scored three.

The S-Presso has been a fairly popular model for Maruti Suzuki and the result is ought to put light on the safety of the car. The car primarily failed the adult occupation safety test due to just one airbag on the driver side. Dummies which were placed inside the car were found to have impacts on the neck and the chest areas.

"Driver’s chest showed poor protection and passenger’s chest showed weak protection. Driver’s knees showed marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the Tranfascia tube while passenger’s knees showed good protection," the test report read.

The body shell of the vehicle and its footwell area was also deemed unstable during the test. Further in tests, it was also noted that the front seatbelts do not have pretensioners and the rear middle occupant does not get a three-point seatbelt. There is also no ISOFIX anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS).

As such, Global NCAP took a grim view of the safety on offer. "It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers," said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP. "Surely it's time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers."