Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch LIVE: Features, Price, Variants and More

News18.com | September 30, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest car to be launched by Maruti Suzuki and will be sold under the brand's Arena range of showrooms. It is meant to be the entry-level offering into the world of SUVs by Maruti Suzuki and will be placed slightly higher than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. It will offer SUV-styling and modern interiors coupled with several features and will aim to offer a high-rise seating position to give the passengers of the car the SUV-feel. And, after much speculation, teases and spy shots, it is finally getting launched in India.

Here we bring you all the updates straight from the launch event LIVE, including details about the specifications, features, development of the vehicle, variants, and yes, the all-important price tag as well.
Sep 30, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is expected to be equipped with a floating-type touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki Smart Play system.

Sep 30, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Safety features likely to be incorporated in the car include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts and seatbelts among other features.

Sep 30, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Sep 30, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

While the engine details are still unknown, it is likely to get a 1.0-litre petrol engine akin to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Sep 30, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

We are minutes away from the launch event of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to begin. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki plans to target young professions, college students and first-time buyers looking for a stylish option with the car. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be built on a new platform and the engine is expected to be BS-VI compliant too. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

In the front, the S-Presso gets a chunky bumper with a high hood lip along with halogen headlamps.

Sep 30, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki is pinning its hopes on the upcoming festive season with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Sep 30, 2019 10:53 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launch event will begin shortly.

