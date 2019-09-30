Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch LIVE: Features, Price, Variants and More

Read More

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest car to be launched by Maruti Suzuki and will be sold under the brand's Arena range of showrooms. It is meant to be the entry-level offering into the world of SUVs by Maruti Suzuki and will be placed slightly higher than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. It will offer SUV-styling and modern interiors coupled with several features and will aim to offer a high-rise seating position to give the passengers of the car the SUV-feel. And, after much speculation, teases and spy shots, it is finally getting launched in India.Here we bring you all the updates straight from the launch event LIVE, including details about the specifications, features, development of the vehicle, variants, and yes, the all-important price tag as well.