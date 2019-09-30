Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched in India at Rs 3.69 Lakh, Top-Spec Variant Priced at Rs 4.91 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched its much-awaited Mini-SUV S-PRESSO at Rs 3.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The S-PRESSO is conceptualized and designed in India for India and the world and will be sold countrywide through the ARENA retail network. The S-Presso is packed with more than 10 safety features and is compliant with all safety regulations. There are 6 variants on offer and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Presenting the all new S-PRESSO to customers, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we believe in the philosophy of ‘customer first.’ We continue our endeavor to provide Indian customers with high quality cars backed by affordable pricing. Today’s global launch of S-PRESSO stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers. I am happy to share that S-PRESSO joins our BS6 range, as the 8th vehicle compliant with new emission norms. We are confident that S-PRESSO will bring excitement in its segment, attracting the ever evolving young customer.”

S-PRESSO comes with a distinct SUV character with a upright A-pillar and back door design giving it a SUV presence. The lifted door-sill underlined by a higher ground clearance and the squared wheel arches with R14 tyres add the stance.

The S-PRESSO comes with a unique interior with centre console inspired from sports watches to appeal the young customer. S-PRESSO has high seating layout that offers a commanding driving position and has a sporty black colour scheme accentuated by bright pop out accents.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso cabin. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

S-PRESSO is being offered with first in its class steering mounted audio and voice controls, Smartplay Studio with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and other Smartplay Studio Apps.

Under the hood of the S-PRESSO is powered by a 1.0 L K10 engine with BS6 compliance and is equipped with both Manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) options.

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO is built on Suzuki’s 5th Generation HEARTECT platform and is compliant with all the latest Indian safety regulations including frontal offset crash, side impact and with pedestrian safety.

S-PRESSO boasts of safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), seat belts with pre-tensioners and force Limiters, driver/co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist system, high speed warning alert and reverse parking sensors.

C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of our customers. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-Presso marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user’s lifestyle.”

The company also states that the name ‘S-Presso’ is inspired by the Espresso coffee and similarly, the car too will be standing out for its strong, robust and bold characteristics.

