Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Launch LIVE: As it Happened

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest car to be launched by Maruti Suzuki and will be sold under the brand's Arena range of showrooms. It is meant to be the entry-level offering into the world of SUVs by Maruti Suzuki and will be placed slightly higher than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. It will offer SUV-styling and modern interiors coupled with several features and will aim to offer a high-rise seating position to give the passengers of the car the SUV-feel. And, after much speculation, teases and spy shots, it is finally getting launched in India.
Here we brought you all the updates straight from the launch event LIVE, including details about the specifications, features, development of the vehicle, variants, and yes, the all-important price as well.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched in India at Rs 3.69 Lakh, Top-Spec Variant Priced at Rs 4.91 Lakh
The name 'S-Presso' is inspired by the Espresso coffee and Maruti Suzuki says the car too will be standing out for its strong, robust and bold characteristics.
The #Spresso gets two new colours including Pearl Starry Blue and Sizzle Orange.@MSArenaOfficial #liveitup pic.twitter.com/yTHVG02mIJ— News18 Auto (@News18Auto) September 30, 2019
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. (Photo: Anirudh Kumar/News18.com)
Here are all the updates as it happened:
