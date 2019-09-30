English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Launch LIVE: As it Happened

News18.com | September 30, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the latest car to be launched by Maruti Suzuki and will be sold under the brand's Arena range of showrooms. It is meant to be the entry-level offering into the world of SUVs by Maruti Suzuki and will be placed slightly higher than the Maruti Suzuki Alto. It will offer SUV-styling and modern interiors coupled with several features and will aim to offer a high-rise seating position to give the passengers of the car the SUV-feel. And, after much speculation, teases and spy shots, it is finally getting launched in India.

Here we brought you all the updates straight from the launch event LIVE, including details about the specifications, features, development of the vehicle, variants, and yes, the all-important price as well.
Sep 30, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

The launch event of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has concluded. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launched in India at Rs 3.69 Lakh, Top-Spec Variant Priced at Rs 4.91 Lakh

The name 'S-Presso' is inspired by the Espresso coffee and Maruti Suzuki says the car too will be standing out for its strong, robust and bold characteristics.

Sep 30, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Maruti Suzuki S-Press variant wise prices - 

STD - Rs 3.69 lakh

LXi - Rs 4.05 lakh

VXi - Rs 4.24 lakh

VXi+ - Rs 4.48 lakh


AMT variants - 
VXi AGS - Rs 4.67 lakh 
VXi+ AGS - 4.91 lakh

(All prices ex-shworoom)

Sep 30, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Incoming, variant-wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sep 30, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Alright, then, now time for the big announcement, the price!

Sep 30, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)
Sep 30, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso from the front.

Sep 30, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

Maruti Suzuki is now unveiling the S-Presso mini SUV.

Sep 30, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

Two theme-based packages - expedition and energetic, to be available with the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.

Sep 30, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will have the choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission option. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso claims a mileage of 21.7 km/l. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the first car in its segment to offer steering-mounted audio controls. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

3565mm is how long the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso measures. 4.5 metres is the turning radius of the car. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

The platform has played a key role in enabling Maruti Suzuki in getting an SUV-like stance with the S-Presso.

Sep 30, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

This is how the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso looks like. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Contrasting accents are also carried over to the AC vents. 

Sep 30, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

The touchscreen infotainment system of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been inspired from a sports watch and gets a circle-shaped contrast surrounding. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

C-shaped tail lamps have been placed higher up to give it a tall stance. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

The grille of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has a similar design to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:58 am (IST)

An upright stance comes from squared-off wheel arches, flat doors and a sharply raked windscreen. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki is aiming to create a new segment with the S-Presso. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

Time to take a closer look at the design elements of the S-Presso.

Sep 30, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be first launched in India and will be the sold globally, including places like South America and Africa. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a complete Make-in-India product. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

High-view seating and elevated ground clearance is what Maruti Suzuki had in mind while designing the S-Presso.

Sep 30, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki says that the S-Presso will also come with an AMT transmission option right from the time of the launch and will be BS-VI compliant. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki says that exterior styling is the number one criteria that people want to be fulfilled as they see the car as an extension of their personality. 

Sep 30, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Maruti Suzuki surveyed their customer base and realised that the customers spend an average of 69 minutes every day on the internet, and 95 per cent of buyers do an online search before buying a car.

Sep 30, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will join the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift and Brezza when it goes on sale in the Maruti Suzuki Arena range of dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. (Photo: Anirudh Kumar/News18.com)

Here are all the updates as it happened:
