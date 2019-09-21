Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Officially Teased Ahead of September 30 Launch: Watch Video

The upcoming festive season holds a lot of importance for the Indian automotive market as almost every automaker is betting on it to revive the sales across segments, which has been seeing a continuous decline since almost a year. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, is pinning its hopes on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which will be a new hatchback offering with the styling of an SUV.

And after months of speculations and renders, the company had announced that it is going to launch this car in India on the 30th of September, 2019. Prior to its official debut, the company has teased out their upcoming car with a sketch (pictured above) and an official video as well.

S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s indigenously developed, conceived, and designed vehicle that will be sold under the company’s ‘Arena’ range of dealerships.

C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of our customers. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-Presso marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user’s lifestyle.”

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Our internal research suggests that the criteria of buying a car for the youth, apart from affordability, acquisition cost and maintenance, now also include design and aesthetics. With Mini SUV S-Presso, we offer a unique, premium, feature-rich and bold car that will disrupt the entry car segment in the country.”

The company also states that the name ‘S-Presso’ is inspired by the Espresso coffee and similarly, the car too will be standing out for its strong, robust and bold characteristics.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about what kind of price segment will the S-Presso compete in and what would be its specifications. Watch this space for updates as we find out more about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki car.

