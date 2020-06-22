Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Launched in India at Rs 4.84 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has launched the BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of the S-PRESSO mini-SUV. Prices for the car starts at Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the LXI CNG variant and goes up to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the VXI (O) variant.

The S-CNG powered BS6 compliant S-PRESSO is available with a 1.0-litre engine delivering an acclaimed mileage of 31.2 km/kg and having a tank capacity of 55-litre (Water Filling Capacity).

Introducing S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the launch of S-PRESSO BS6 S-CNG, we are strengthening our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The S-PRESSO S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Moreover, The S-PRESSO has successfully carved a niche for itself and fulfils the need for a dynamic, stylish and youthful mini SUV. This launch also helps augment our commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki, with its unmatched portfolio of CNG and hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles.”

Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in next couple of years. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country and there has been a phenomenal growth in numbers of CNG stations in the recent past. The brand's S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Unit) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Maruti Suzuki has achieved the highest ever sales of eco-friendly CNG-powered cars in FY 2019- 20. The company sold 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India. With green mobility in focus, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years.