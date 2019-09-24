Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Spied Without Disguise Ahead of Launch

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the S-Presso on September 30 and ahead of its official arrival, the car was recently spotted without disguise. A few days after the company teased an official sketch of the car, it has now been seen in the flesh.

In the front, the S-Presso gets a chunky bumper with a high hood lip along with halogen headlamps. Elements in its side profile including the upright windscreen give the car a mini-SUV silhouette. Also, the S-Presso makes do with steel wheels instead of a set of alloys.

The car will be built on a new platform and the engine is expected to be BS-VI compliant too. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki plans to target young professions, college students and first-time buyers looking for a stylish option with the car. They have opted for a bolder SUV-inspired front-end for the same. The car is expected to be equipped with a floating-type touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki Smart Play system.

Safety features likely to be incorporated in the car include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts and seatbelts among other features. While the engine details are still unknown, it is likely to get two petrol engine options akin to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, a 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre version as well.

