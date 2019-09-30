Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
With the launch of S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki will aim to gain the market share amidst the slowdown ahead of the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki will launch its newest product the S-Presso micro-SUV today on 30th September 2019. Maruti officially revealed images of the upcoming S-Presso micro SUV ahead of its launch on September 30 just few days ago after teasing an official sketch of the car.
In the front, the S-Presso gets a chunky bumper with a high hood lip along with halogen headlamps. Elements in its side profile including the upright windscreen give the car a mini-SUV silhouette. Also, the S-Presso makes do with steel wheels instead of a set of alloys.
The car will be built on a new platform and the engine is expected to be BS-VI compliant too. Maruti Suzuki plans to target young professions, college students and first-time buyers looking for a stylish option with the car. They have opted for a bolder SUV-inspired front-end for the same. The car is expected to be equipped with a floating-type touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki Smart Play system.
Safety features likely to be incorporated in the car include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts and seatbelts among other features. While the engine details are still unknown, it is likely to get a 1.0-litre petrol engine akin to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Family Members Listed as Directors in a UK-based Fictional Firm
- Gamers Delight With Deals on Asus ROG Phone II, Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly