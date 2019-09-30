Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Maruti Suzuki will launch its newest product the S-Presso micro-SUV today on 30th September 2019. Maruti officially revealed images of the upcoming S-Presso micro SUV ahead of its launch on September 30 just few days ago after teasing an official sketch of the car.

In the front, the S-Presso gets a chunky bumper with a high hood lip along with halogen headlamps. Elements in its side profile including the upright windscreen give the car a mini-SUV silhouette. Also, the S-Presso makes do with steel wheels instead of a set of alloys.

The car will be built on a new platform and the engine is expected to be BS-VI compliant too. Maruti Suzuki plans to target young professions, college students and first-time buyers looking for a stylish option with the car. They have opted for a bolder SUV-inspired front-end for the same. The car is expected to be equipped with a floating-type touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki Smart Play system.

Safety features likely to be incorporated in the car include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alerts and seatbelts among other features. While the engine details are still unknown, it is likely to get a 1.0-litre petrol engine akin to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

