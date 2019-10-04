Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs 2019 Renault Kwid Spec Comparison - Design, Features, Price and More

A day after Maruti Suzuki launched the S-Presso at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), Renault debuted the Kwid facelift starting from Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the cars fall in each other's crosshairs as prime rivals. While the S-Presso undercuts the Alto K10 by Rs 3000, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it won't hinder the future for the latter. The Kwid facelift, on the other, debuted with a new design that is largely similar to its electric sibling that was recently launched in China.

Hence, we put the two against each other to see how they fare on paper.

Features

The infotainment system on the S-Presso gets a new light with the speedometer integrated into one unit. It is derived from the WagonR and comes with Maruti's Smartplay 2.0 featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets steering mounted controls and power windows at the rear as standard.

Meanwhile, compared to the outgoing model, the new Kwid gets a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that it shares with the Tribler MPV. The instrument cluster too is derived from the Triber with a digital cluster that includes a tachometer.

Engine

The S-Presso is powered by the same K10 engine that powers the Alto K10. The engine comes with BS-VI compliance and produces 64 bhp and 90Nm of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Kwid facelift remains the same in terms of mechanicals with the 800-cc unit that delivers 54hp and 72Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre block that churns out 68hp and 91 Nm of torque. The car has been launched a day after Maruti Suzuki launched a new rival for the Kwid, the S-Presso which was launched at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

