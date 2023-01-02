Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition Launched in India: Design, Features and More

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new edition of its hatchback S-Presso in India. Dubbed as S-Presso Xtra edition, the new hatch was unveiled by the company with a teaser shared on its social media pages. Sharing an impressive teaser of the new model, Maruti Suzuki wrote, “Xtra on style and design. Introducing S-Presso Xtra that invites you to a world of entertainment and pushes you to Live It Up to new adventures, every day.”

Going by Maruti Suzuki’s post, this limited-edition S-Presso could offer a few extra features to the buyers. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition will come with cosmetic changes like chrome garnish on the grille, a front skid plate under the front bumper, black cladding on the wheel arches, coloured interior accents, as well as new seat upholstery. These upgrades will give it a more beefed-up appearance and also a more SUV-like stance than the standard variant.

Under the hood, the S-Presso Xtra edition remains identical to the standard model. It is powered by a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT petrol engine that gets idle start-stop technology as well. This engine generates 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The car is offered either with a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT (AGS) while it has an impressive ARAI-rated mileage of 21.7 kmpl.

The S-Presso is currently priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It remains to be seen how the S-Presso Xtra edition will be priced. While the final word is awaited from the automaker, it is likely to come with a slight premium over the standard edition. The company is hoping that the S-Presso Xtra edition will appeal to SUV enthusiasts who are on a budget. Maruti Suzuki will probably showcase the S-Presso Xtra edition as part of their Auto Expo 2023 line-up.

