Maruti Suzuki Says Every Second Car Sold Online Post Covid-19 Lockdown

Due to the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all things and businesses had to begin functioning online. Auto Industry too did not have an option but to adapt to this new normal. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has disclosed that one out of two cars that were being sold was a witness to the spike in the digital enquiries. The brand itself witnessed an increase of over 45 per cent in the online enquiries, as per a report published in Carwale.

As per Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki, the car manufacturing company have digitised 21 out of the 26 touchpoints during a car purchase. These range from submission of necessary documents to payments etc.

He said, “We are currently looking at a ‘phigital’ approach wherein we seamlessly blend the limited physical touchpoints with the maximum touch-points so that we strike a balance between digital interface and actual dealership showrooms.”

In the upcoming six months Maruti Suzuki also aims to offer fully digital easy financing options. This has never happened in the auto industry in the past. However, the Executive Director for Sales and Marketing also touched upon how certain aspects of the process cannot be digitalised. These include extremely important things like a test drive, final delivery among other things.