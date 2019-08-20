Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Maruti Suzuki Seeks Tax Relief For Hybrid, CNG Cars Amidst Industry Slowdown

MSI Chairman R C Bhargava said there is a need to promote hybrid and CNG cars as it will take some time for mass acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs).

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Seeks Tax Relief For Hybrid, CNG Cars Amidst Industry Slowdown
Image for representational purpose (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is pitching for tax relief for hybrid and CNG cars in addition to electric vehicles in order to promote green mobility in the country. MSI Chairman R C Bhargava said there is a need to promote hybrid and CNG cars as it will take some time for mass acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) considering the high cost of technology right now.

"Personally we would like to see GST benefits linked to greener/cleaner cars. The Government gave tax cut on EVs but hybrid should be given duty cut. There should be a tax cut on CNG vehicles as well," he told a news channel. The hybrid cars are 25 to 30 per cent more efficient and will help reduce oil imports, he added. "For industrial development, reducing oil import costs is important. Hybrids and CNG will help. The government should look at both hybrids and CNG options before we transition to EVs," Bhargava noted.

The GST Council last month reduced the tax rate on EVs to 5 per cent from the existing 12 per cent, effective from August 1. It also slashed the GST on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. However, there is no tax relief for hybrid and CNG cars. GST rate for petrol and diesel cars and hybrid vehicles is already at the highest bracket of 28 per cent plus cess. Bhargava said so far the government has not announced any target for EV four-wheelers in the country.

He added that customers' acceptance depends on the availability of charging infrastructure, range and cost. Even the FAME scheme did not have any subsidy for private cars, he added. "The cost of EVs with the current technology will be very high. It could be more than double the price of internal combustion vehicles. This may not attract private car buyers...not the right time for mass acceptance for EVs," Bhargava said.

The company, however, is working on bringing a small EV which would primarily target cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, he added. Similarly, the company will also continue to bring in more CNG vehicles, Bhargava said. "Last year, CNG saw an increase of 40 per cent in volumes. All small cars in our portfolio will get converted to CNG," he added.

To promote 'Make in India', the government must encourage factory-fitted CNG vehicles, Bhargava said. He added that the company will discontinue 1.3-litre engine diesel vehicles. "But that doesn't mean we will discontinue Vitara Brezza. It will continue. We will introduce a petrol variant of Vitara Brezza before the end of 2019-20 fiscal. We are not phasing out the model," Bhargava clarified.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram