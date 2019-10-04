Maruti Suzuki Sells 1 Million Vehicles in India Through Nexa

Maruti Suzuki India announces its premium retail channel; NEXA has sold over 1 million vehicles. NEXA was launched as a premium retail channel by Maruti Suzuki in 2015. In a span of four years, NEXA has 350+ outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country.

Speaking on the accomplishment, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA has rapidly grown to become a successful and fastest-growing automobile retail channel in India. At NEXA, we have focused on making the car buying and car ownership a smooth and hassle-free experience. We are proud and delighted to have achieved the benchmark of one million NEXA customers. This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers. We thank all our customers for their continuous support in NEXA’s growth across India.”

Maruti Suzuki claims that half of NEXA customers are under 35 years of age. NEXA offers a range of vehicles across segments, including flagship S-Cross, Bold Baleno, Elegant Ciaz, Peppy Ignis and recently launched premium MPV, the all-new XL6. These products are backed by the latest technologies like Suzuki Connect, Smart Hybrid, Smartplay Infotainment System, NEXA Safety Shield, and Automatic Transmission.

